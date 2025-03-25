EU-Central Asia cooperation expands with Síkela’s visit and key deals

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela visited Central Asian countries to promote the Global Gateway investment strategy.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela has finished a tightly packed visit to the five Central Asian countries, where he met with high-ranking officials and signed several deals to bolster the Global Gateway strategy, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The initiative, which aims to mobilise €300 billion worldwide, focuses on four key sectors in Central Asia: transport, critical raw materials, digital connectivity, and sustainable energy.

“There is a huge untapped potential. This visit to the region should not only underline the importance of the region and the importance of the European and Central Asian connections, this is also about concrete things. And we want to not only increase our presence but to contribute to the economic development of the whole region,” Síkela told Euronews.

He emphasised Central Asia's unique position, noting its landlocked nations, the challenges posed by partial sanctions, and proximity to countries like Iran, Afghanistan, Russia, and China — despite which Central Asia shares the EU’s commitment to the UN Charter and the rule of law, making it an important partner in an increasingly fragmented world.

The commissioner’s visit began in Turkmenistan, where discussions focused on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, a vital economic route connecting Europe and Central Asia. He also welcomed Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge, alongside the signing of two agreements, including in renewable energy.

In Kazakhstan, a €200 million framework loan to fund sustainable projects was signed between the European Investment Bank and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

The discussions also included critical raw materials and Europe’s interest in securing essential resources for its green and digital transition.

“On one side, we need the raw materials for the European green and digital transition. On the other side, we need the countries rich [in raw materials] to have the most modern and environment-friendly ways to extract. So, we are offering technical support, feasibility and innovative technologies from European companies,” Síkela stated.

Energy development took centre stage in Tajikistan, where a €20 million agreement was signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to modernise the country’s energy system and expand renewable energy sources.

At the same time, the EBRD provided €42 million to Kyrgyzstan for the Resilient Water Resources Programme, aimed at improving water management.

In Uzbekistan, digital connectivity was a key focus, with two agreements signed to expand rural internet access. The initiative includes a €34.4 million EU grant and a €25.35 million loan to SES, a Europe-based satellite company, to bring broadband internet to remote areas across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

“This excellent initiative goes beyond connectivity, it opens doors to education, healthcare and economic opportunities, helping to bring the digital divide and drive global connectivity,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriakos Kakouris after the signing.

Another crucial element of Síkela’s visit to Uzbekistan was ensuring preparations for the first EU-Central Asia Summit, set for early April.

The agenda will include interregional cooperation, trade and investment opportunities, as well as discussions on global security challenges such as Russia’s war in Ukraine and shifting US policies.

News.Az