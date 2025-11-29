EU commissioner denied entry to Gaza by Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib said Israel refused her request to enter the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing during her visit to Egypt. Lahbib had hoped to see the humanitarian situation firsthand amid ongoing violence.

Since the start of the recent ceasefire, 347 Palestinians, including 67 children, have been killed, according to Lahbib, who described Gaza as a graveyard for thousands, including aid workers. Around 600 humanitarian workers have died while trying to save lives, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With winter approaching, she warned that Palestinians have no shelter or means to stay warm, calling the situation “disastrous.” Lahbib urged Israel to allow NGOs to operate freely and criticized the classification of basic aid items, such as tents and sleeping bags, as “dual-use” goods.

She stressed the importance of moving from the first to the second phase of the ceasefire, disarming Hamas, returning hostages, and ensuring aid reaches those in need. During her Egypt visit, Lahbib toured an aid warehouse in El Arish and visited a hospital treating evacuees from Gaza.

News.Az