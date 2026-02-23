EU doubts near-term Zelenskyy–Putin meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union remains sceptical about the prospects of a near-term meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said she did not share the optimism expressed by some officials regarding a possible leaders’ meeting in the coming weeks, citing a lack of seriousness from Russian negotiators, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She said Russia’s negotiating team had shown little willingness to engage on political issues, while pressure in peace talks had so far been directed mainly at Ukraine.

“There has been a lot of pressure on Ukraine to concede, but this does not bring long-term peace,” Kallas said, adding that meaningful progress would require concessions from Moscow as well.

Kallas stressed that Russia, as the aggressor in the war, should also face pressure in negotiations. She said any dialogue aimed at ending the conflict must clearly address what Russia is prepared to give up.

Asked who should lead negotiations on behalf of the EU, Kallas said the substance of the talks mattered more than the individual conducting them, emphasising that negotiators must challenge Russia on concrete concessions.

She also said it should be Russia, not Ukraine, that is required to limit the size of its military, arguing that Russian forces remain the core security concern.

Her comments come after recent peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Geneva, where participants reported limited progress on military issues such as ceasefire monitoring, while political negotiations remain stalled.

Another round of talks is expected in Geneva, but key issues, including territorial control and the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, remain unresolved. Moscow continues to demand control over Donbas, including areas not occupied by Russian forces, demands that Kyiv has firmly rejected.

Zelenskyy has said he wants to discuss territorial issues directly with Putin and has instructed Ukrainian negotiators to push for a personal meeting between the two leaders.

