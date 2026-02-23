New Russian military facility discovered in Novorossiysk

+ ↺ − 16 px

A partisan group linked to Ukraine, Atesh, reported discovering a new hidden military facility at the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in Novorossiysk. The warehouse, located near the settlement of Myskhako, was described as “skillfully concealed in the terrain.”

According to Atesh, the site is actively guarded, with ongoing work using concrete slabs and functioning observation and communication towers. The area is believed to serve as a rear warehouse, helping Russians disperse supplies and protect resources from attacks on the port, News.Az reports, citing Atesh.

The group is also monitoring the 37th Separate Special Communications Node (military unit 09920), which is crucial for the Black Sea Fleet’s command from Moscow. High-ranking officials from Moscow have reportedly visited the facility, possibly related to inspections and the potential dismissal of the fleet commander.

Novorossiysk has previously been targeted by Ukrainian forces. In December 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine claimed to have attacked a Russian submarine in the port, disabling it and damaging onboard Kalibr missile launchers. Drone strikes also caused fires at an oil depot and port facilities, halting oil exports for a time.

The discovery underscores ongoing strategic reconnaissance efforts and highlights vulnerabilities in the Black Sea Fleet’s infrastructure.

News.Az