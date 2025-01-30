EU extends Armenia Monitoring Mission for two more years
Photo: News.az
The European Union’s monitoring mission in Armenia has been extended for another two years, News.az reports.Its mandate is unchanged, as approved yesterday by the ambassadors of the EU member countries.
This decision still needs to be confirmed by foreign ministers of those countries, but this is only a formal step, the EU mission explained.