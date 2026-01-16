EU extends sanctions on Hamas and PIJ members until 2027

EU extends sanctions on Hamas and PIJ members until 2027

The Council of Europe has extended sanctions against individuals linked to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) for another year, keeping measures in effect until January 20, 2027.

The restrictive measures target those who “support, facilitate or enable violent actions” by the two Palestinian armed groups. Eleven individuals and three entities remain on the sanctions list, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Sanctions include asset freezes and a ban on EU citizens or companies providing funds. Listed individuals are also prohibited from entering or transiting through EU member states.

News.Az