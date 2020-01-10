EU Horizon 2020 Program removes distorted map of Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh from its website

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia were indicated as a separate international entity called "The Nagorno Karabakh Republic" in the "Country Profiles"

The Ministry reported that in this regard, the Azerbaijani side brought to the attention of the executive structure of the EU Horizon 2020 Program the need to suppress this provocation and demanded to take urgent measures.

The department has already removed the distorted "map from the Horizon 2020 website. The EU representative said that this issue was investigated by the Directorate General and noted that this happened due to the inattentiveness of the technical staff involved in the development of this website. It was brought to the attention of the opposite side that it is important to issue a warning in the EU General Directorates to prevent such errors in the future.

News.Az

News.Az