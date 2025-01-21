EU intensifies human rights dialogue with Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Margulan Baimukhan, held a meeting with the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, Olof Skoog, according to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports citing Kazinform .

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues concerning co-operation between Kazakhstan and the European Union in various spheres, including in the field of human rights and the rule of law.The Kazakh diplomat presented up-to-date information on political, economic and social reforms aimed at strengthening the rule of law, protecting citizens’ rights and developing democratic institutions.Ambassador Baimukhan emphasized the significant progress of the reforms, including the adoption of the Law on the Human Rights Ombudsman in Kazakhstan, the Law on Combating Domestic Violence, the expansion of political pluralism and the introduction of new mechanisms to protect the rights of vulnerable groups.Special attention was paid to the role of the Constitutional Court and the importance of the concept of Hearing State, which implies an open dialogue between the citizens and the government.The parties discussed the prospects of regular dialogue between the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU Special Representative for Human Rights within the framework of the platforms EU-Kazakhstan and EU-Central Asia.As a result of the meeting, it was agreed to maintain active ties to promote co-operation between Kazakhstan and the European Union on the human rights track and the development of civil society.Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan summed up the year 2024 results and discussed the events scheduled for 2025.

News.Az