EU ready to provide all support for region's dev't after Karabakh war - Commissioner

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU is ready to provide all possible support so that the region embarked on the path of development in the period after the second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said at a press conference following his visit to Baku, Trend reports.

According to Varhelyi, during his visit to Azerbaijan, plans and ideas for post-conflict development and reconstruction had been discussed.

"In this context, the EU assistance was offered to overcome the consequences of the war and to work together to establish long-term peace in the region," the European Commissioner noted.

Speaking about the return of the detained Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan in exchange for the transfer of minefield maps by Armenia, he pointed out that the EU welcomes and supports these important steps of the parties.

“We welcome and support these steps. We are also ready to help, both financially and in other ways, so that these steps continue. Thus, the EU's efforts are transparent and accessible to both sides to help them move forward and begin recovery region", added Varhelyi.

News.Az

News.Az