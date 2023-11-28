EU reiterates support for Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union will continue to support Azerbaijan in the field of humanitarian demining, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Tuesday.

Demining is critical for a dignified life, security, prosperity, and safe return, Ambassador Michalko said in his speech during the 2nd international workshop “Mine Action: Innovations and Best Practices”, organized by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, News.Az reports.

He noted that the EU has been a trusted partner in demining for Azerbaijan and is the major foreign donor in this subject.

“Since 2020, we have successfully conducted various initiatives with ANAMA as well as foreign partners such as UNDP, UNICEF, and other international organizations," Michalko said.

He also emphasized that the EU is a global leader in demining operations.

The ambassador added that the EU acts as a peacemaker in the region, encouraging peace, stability, and long-term prosperity.

News.Az