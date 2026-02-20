EU struggles to approve 20th sanctions package on Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has yet to finalize its 20th sanctions package against Russia, as envoys failed to reach a consensus on proposed measures, diplomats said on February 20. The new package could include a broad maritime services ban targeting Russian crude oil exports.

The EU aims to introduce the sanctions to mark the four-year anniversary of the Ukraine conflict on February 24. Ambassadors may reconvene over the weekend to continue negotiations ahead of Monday’s meeting of EU foreign ministers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Several member states, including Hungary, Slovakia, Malta, Cyprus, Greece, and Spain, have expressed objections to the proposed sanctions, delaying the adoption process.

Once agreed upon, the package was expected to be formally approved by EU foreign ministers on February 23.

News.Az