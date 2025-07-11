EU to Trump on tariffs: 'Ball is in your court' as deadline looms

As the U.S. eyes new tariffs on European goods, the European Commission on Friday said it's ready to strike a deal, but is now waiting on Washington to make the next move.

“Our priority is to achieve an agreement in principle with the U.S.,” said Commission trade spokesperson Olof Gill, adding that the EU is awaiting a clear signal from the Biden administration before taking further steps. No additional meetings are currently planned over the weekend, but that "can change very quickly," he noted, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

President Donald Trump told Thursday that he plans to notify the EU of new tariffs soon. So far, the EU has not received formal notice like Japan, South Korea, or Canada, which was hit Thursday with a 35% tariff.

The EU's own retaliatory tariffs, worth €21.5 billion, are set to take effect early Tuesday unless the Commission decides to extend their suspension. Gill said this decision could be made swiftly under an emergency procedure.

With U.S. tariff talks extended to August 1, EU trade ministers are scheduled to meet Monday in Brussels to evaluate the situation. As the clock ticks, Gill concluded: “We are ready. Now it’s up to Washington.”

News.Az