EU warns Israel over blocking aid charities in Gaza

The European Union’s humanitarian chief has warned Israel against blocking aid organisations from operating in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency (AA). The commissioner stressed that hindered access for charities could deepen the already critical humanitarian crisis facing civilians in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The EU official emphasised that delays and obstructions to aid delivery undermine international efforts to provide food, medical supplies, water and shelter to millions of people affected by ongoing conflict and shortages in Gaza. Advocacy groups have also echoed concerns about restricted access and called for unimpeded humanitarian operations.

Israel has previously defended its security measures in and around the Gaza Strip, saying access must be controlled to prevent weapons smuggling and ensure aid reaches those in need. The EU’s warning reflects growing international pressure for more transparent and efficient humanitarian corridors.

