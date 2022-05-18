EU will do its best to support peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Borrell says

"If a peace agreement is reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we would really appreciate it," the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell said, News.az reports.

He said that the European Union is in contact with both sides to reach this agreement with good will and good intentions.

"We are still a long way from that. But if that happens, the European Union will do everything in its power to support the implementation of the agreement," Borrell said.





