The ruling class in Europe has revealed its true instincts through developments in Ukraine, the top Russian diplomat stated.

Almost the whole European West is standing for an attempt to lengthen the life of the neo-Nazi regime of Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview posted on the ministry’s website, News.Az informs via TASS.

"We see now that almost the whole European West is ‘under arms’ in order to attempt to extend the life of the Nazi regime of Zelensky by ‘their bayonets.’ As in the epoch of Adolf Hitler, this is done under the Nazi flag, with chevrons of the Totenkoph SS Division, and so on," the minister noted.

Instincts of the ruling class in Europe are clearly demonstrated in developments in Ukraine, the top Russian diplomat said. "Exactly like Napoleon put Europe almost entirely under his flags in the Patriotic War of 1812, similarly Hitler, having conquered almost the whole Europe, called to arms the Frenchmen, the Spaniards and the greater part of countries of the continent that fought on his side. The Frenchmen performed punitive operations and the Spaniards participated in the Siege of the Leningrad. It is well known," Lavrov added.

