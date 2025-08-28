Europe to trigger UN sanctions process on Iran amid nuclear concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain, France, and Germany—the E3—will begin the process of reimposing U.N. sanctions on Iran at the U.N. Security Council, European diplomats said Thursday.

The move comes after recent talks with Tehran failed to secure sufficient commitments over its nuclear program. The E3 is acting before mid-October, the deadline under the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) to restore sanctions that were previously lifted, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A formal letter will be sent to the Security Council, triggering a 30-day UN process before sanctions could cover Iran’s financial, banking, hydrocarbons, and defense sectors. The E3 hopes this step will pressure Iran into providing commitments within that period, potentially avoiding immediate punitive measures.

Iran has warned of a harsh response if sanctions are reinstated. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said snapback would halt interactions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), effectively limiting dialogue with Europe to the U.N. Security Council framework.

Iran has been enriching uranium up to 60% fissile purity, approaching weapons-grade levels, and had enough material for six nuclear weapons prior to Israeli strikes on June 13. While producing a nuclear weapon would take additional time, the IAEA has stated there is no credible indication of a coordinated weapons program, though it cannot fully verify the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.

The West argues that Iran’s nuclear advancements exceed civilian requirements, while Tehran continues to deny any intention to develop nuclear weapons.

News.Az