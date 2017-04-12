‘European Days’ to be held in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran

‘European Days’ to be held in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran

+ ↺ − 16 px

‘European Days’ will be held in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran district on May 6-7.

Organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, the event will include a film, an exhibition, a concert, and debates, APA reported.

The EU Azerbaijan Delegation staff as well as the ambassadors of 15 countries will go to Lankaran to take part in the event.

As part of European Days, the EU Delegation will organize a concert for IDP families in Masazir.

News.Az

News.Az