European play-off draw for 2026 World Cup sets exciting matchups

The European play-off draw for the 2026 World Cup took place on Thursday, November 20, at FIFA headquarters.

Four-time World Cup winners Italy will face Northern Ireland in a semi-final on March 26, 2025, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Should Italy advance, they will play the winner of the Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina semi-final five days later, hoping to avoid the heartbreak of missing out on the 2022 finals.

Other notable European clashes include Ukraine against Sweden, featuring stars like Liverpool forward Alexander Isak and Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres. The winner will meet the victor of Poland vs. Albania for a spot in the finals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Republic of Ireland, propelled into the playoffs by Troy Parrott’s late winner against Hungary, will face the Czech Republic, with the victor hosting the winner of Denmark vs. North Macedonia.

Türkiye takes on Romania, with the winner advancing to face either Slovakia or Kosovo, both chasing a first-ever World Cup appearance.

In the inter-continental playoffs, debut hopefuls New Caledonia and Suriname will play Jamaica and Bolivia, respectively, with winners advancing to face Democratic Republic of Congo and Iraq in decisive matches.

News.Az