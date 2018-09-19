European Union to conduct Baku Cultural Heritage Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fantasia Festival will be held in Baku from November 1-10.

On the occasion of the European Year of Cultural Heritage, the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Embassies of EU Member States and in particular Germany, France, Greece, Poland, Croatia, the Netherlands, Hungary will organize the First "Fantazia" Festival aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage in Baku and Azerbaijan. United Cultures company will provide organizational support under a contract financed by the European Union.

Fantasia Festival will be held in Baku from November 1-10 and will present a diverse calendar of events, including concerts, guided tours, workshops, film screenings, exhibitions, art installations, competitions, debates with internationally and locally acclaimed experts, AzerTag reports.

Official partners of the initiative are State Tourism Agency, Union of Architects, Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reservation “Icheri Sheher”, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, “Maksud Ibrahimbeyov” Creative Centre, “Yarat” Contemporary Art Center. Scientific partners are Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, ADA University, Azerbaijan National University of Culture and Arts, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

