Eurovision 2017 contest officially opens on May 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kiev has hosted a meeting of delegations from countries that will participate in Eurovision 2017 song contest.

Report informs citing the Eurovision official website that the heads of delegations presented final version of songs with which the countries will perform.

The meeting also noted that traditional European village (Euro Village), which opens during the contest, will operate on Khreshchatyk Street.

The official opening of the contest will take place on May 7 at the Mariinsky Palace, Kiev.

Notably, competition will be held on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Azerbaijan will be represented by DiHaj (Diana Hajiyeva) with the song Skeletons.

News.Az

News.Az