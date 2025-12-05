Yandex metrika counter

Eurovision budget hit by boycotts, show unaffected

Photo: Reuters

Four countries, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia, plan to boycott next year’s Eurovision over Israel’s participation.

Austrian host ORF said the withdrawals could reduce the budget but stressed the show itself will remain unaffected, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

 ORF chief Roland Weissmann, who visited Israel before the decision, said the event in Vienna will proceed smoothly, with the EBU already factoring potential shortfalls into its budget. Broadcasters still have until mid-December to reconsider.

 


