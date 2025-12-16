Eurovision won’t mute boos during Israel’s 2026 performance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austria’s ORF, host of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, announced it will not block booing or Palestinian flags during Israel’s performance. Organizers said they aim to present an honest view of events, unlike previous editions where artificial applause was used.

The contest will feature 35 entries, the smallest number since 2003, after five broadcasters—including Spain, Ireland, and the Netherlands—boycotted over Israel’s participation. ORF and the Austrian government have strongly supported Israel’s inclusion despite protests, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This decision comes amid ongoing tensions in Gaza, following Israel’s retaliation to the 2023 Hamas attacks, which has drawn international criticism and prompted cultural boycotts.

News.Az