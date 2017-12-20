Event devoted to 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in UNESCO held

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 19, the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Administration of the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve held an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the UNESCO.

Members of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, state officials, ambassadors accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as well-known figures of science, culture and art participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov informed participants in the event about the successful activities of our country during 25-year activity in UNESCO. Noting that the National Commission of the UNESCO was created by the relevant decree of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1994, the Minister said that throughout the entire period of its activity, the National Commission has been effectively cooperating with many public institutions and public organizations, including UNESCO and member states, in areas of mutual interest. Underlining Azerbaijan's commitment to UNESCO's values, Mammadyarov said that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has established close relations with UNESCO in the field of education, science and culture and, as a result, it has become a reputable member of UNESCO and a donor country.

Touching upon Azerbaijan-UNESCO bilateral cooperation, Mammadyarov spoke about the invaluable role of First Vice-President, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO Mehriban Aliyeva in delivering these relations to a more intensive and dynamic level.

Speaking about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Minister said that 20% of our country was occupied by the Armenian armed forces and the historical and cultural monuments, schools and libraries of Azerbaijan, as well as mosques and tombs were destroyed deliberately. The minister specifically drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue of Armenia's negative actions in UNESCO.

In conclusion Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan hopes for further development of cooperation with UNESCO.

Deputy Chairman of the National Commission - Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfaz Garayev, President of ANAS Akif Alizadeh, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, Deputy Minister of Education, Deputy Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as member of the National Commission, head of the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department Asker Alakbarov gave detailed information about the successful cooperation between our country and UNESCO over the past 25 years.

The jubilee event continued with a concert program dedicated to the cultural and immaterial cultural heritage of UNESCO in Azerbaijan and a concert dedicated to the 600th anniversary of the death of prominent poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi was included in the UNESCO Jubilee Program.

News.Az

