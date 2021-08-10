Event highlighting Azerbaijan-Finland friendly relations held in Helsinki

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event under the slogan “Promoting friendly relations between Finland and Azerbaijan” has been held in the city of Helsinki, AzerTag reports.

Finnish MP Veronika Honkasalo, renowned writer Aulikki Oksanen, theater director Juha Kukkonen, representatives of the Turkish-Finnish society and the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Finland, as well as local businessmen and representatives of the public, attended the event.

Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis in Finland Ulviyya Jabbarova highlighted the long and successful path of development of Azerbaijan, also mentioning the significant achievements of the country in various areas. She also highlighted Azerbaijan’s glorious and historic victory in the 44-day war. Jabbarova noted that even though Armenia’s policy of aggression pursued against Azerbaijan for many years has come to an end, this policy of bloody aggression has had grave consequences.

During her presentation, Aygul Rzayeva, a philologist living in Finland provided an insight into the history and culture of Azerbaijan, as well as the outstanding personalities of the country.

The author of the Karabakh horses exhibition of Dace Strauss gave the audience detailed information about the famous Azerbaijani Karabakh breed horses.

Ulviyya Jabbarova presented the certificate of appreciation to Dace Strauss on behalf of the organization for her efforts to further strengthen cultural ties with Azerbaijan and effective work to promote the heritage of Karabakh horses.

The participants also watched an exhibition highlighting the environmental crime - the pollution of the Okhchuchay river, which is one of the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

At the end of the event, national gifts were distributed among the participants.

News.Az