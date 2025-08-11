+ ↺ − 16 px

Everton have reached an agreement to bring Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City.

The deal still needs to be finalised but a medical is being scheduled today for the England international. An option to buy in the region of £50milllion ($67.3m) will be included, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

The Athletic reported on August 6 that Everton had opened talks with City over a move for the 29-year-old, whose contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in 2027.

Grealish made only 16 starts in all competitions last season and just seven in the Premier League. He was left out of the City squad for their final game of the Premier League season against Fulham — which manager Pep Guardiola described as “nothing personal” — and was not included in the squad that travelled to the United States for this summer’s Club World Cup. Phil Foden, Savinho, Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Omar Marmoush and Bernardo Silva have often been preferred to Grealish in City’s front line.

The club's fans are torn on whether the England international would be a good acquisition - and it is not hard to see why

After coming through the academy at Aston Villa and becoming club captain in 2019, Grealish joined City for a club record fee of £100million, also a record amount for a British player. He signed a six-year deal and has made 157 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing 23 assists.

Grealish has won the Premier League three times with City, as well as the Champions League, FA Cup and the Club World Cup. He was an integral part of the team in the 2022-23 campaign, making 50 appearances as City won the treble, starting every knockout game in the Champions League.

Guardiola had previously expressed a desire to see Grealish return to the level that she showed during that campaign. “Do I want the Jack that won the treble? Yeah, I want it, but I try to be honest with myself,” the Spaniard said in January.

“I fought a lot for him, fought a lot to be here. I know that he can do it because I saw him. I saw his level and I want that, every single training session and every single game.”

A deal for Grealish would see him become Everton’s fifth new arrival of the summer, with Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall moving from Villareal, Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Chelsea respectively. Carlos Alcaraz also joined the club permanently after his loan spell at Goodison Park last season.

