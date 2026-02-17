Explosion reported at military building in Russia’s Leningrad

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion has reportedly occurred at a military commandant’s building in Sertolovo, located in Russia’s Leningrad region.

Preliminary reports from local sources claim two servicemen may have been killed, while four others could be trapped under debris. However, officials have not yet confirmed details about the explosion or casualties, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services have been deployed to the scene and response operations are ongoing.

Local media also reported that images allegedly showing damage from the explosion have circulated, though the information has not been independently verified.

News.Az