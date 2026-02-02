Explosions, fire reported in Russia’s Belgorod region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions and a fire were reported overnight in Russia’s Belgorod region, with local officials claiming the incident was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack targeting the city of Stary Oskol.

Residents reported hearing multiple loud blasts during the night, particularly in the northern and northeastern parts of the city. Witnesses also reported seeing bright flashes in the sky, according to local accounts shared online, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukrainian drones were responsible for the attack. According to the governor, the strike triggered a fire at a residential home and caused damage to nearby buildings.

Gladkov also said that one exploding drone shattered windows in more than three apartment buildings, highlighting the impact on civilian residential areas.

Preliminary reports indicated that two people were killed in the incident, according to regional authorities. Emergency services were reportedly dispatched to respond to the fire and assess the damage.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claims, and independent verification of the reported attack was not immediately available at the time of publication.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, has frequently been linked to military activity since the start of the war. The area is considered strategically important due to its proximity to the border and has been used as a logistical and staging area for operations linked to the conflict.

The situation remains developing as officials continue to assess the scale of damage and potential casualties following the overnight incident.

News.Az