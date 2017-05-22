Falling tree kills one in Azerbaijan's Zardab - PHOTO

A strong wind accompanied by a hail hit the Zardab region of Azerbaijan.

The wind knocked down a tree, which killed Gedekgobu village resident Ganimet Davudov born in 1985 hitting him on his head.

The adverse weather also caused damage to farmlands. The strong wind fell several trees in the regional center.

