Farewell ceremony for Natig Aliyev held in Baku

A farewell ceremony for the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev is being held in Baku.

He will be buried in the Alley of Honor in Baku today, according to AzVision.

A few days ago, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev had been placed at the Central Hospital of Oil Workers in Baku due to heart problems. Thereafter, he was brought to Turkey for medical treatment.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, who had been receiving treatment in Istanbul Florence Nightingale Hospital, died following a sudden complication on June 8.

News.Az

