Fashion, Networking and Cultural event by AWAUK held in London - PHOTOS

Another cultural and networking event of Azerbaijani Womens Association in UK took place on May 23 in Jumeirah Carlton Hotel.

The event program included “Orphan Sky” book presentation by writer and famous composer Ella Leya. The book was published in the UK in 2015 and translated into Azerbaijani language recently in 2019. The Los Angeles Review of Books describes The Orphan Sky "as authentic, disturbing and brilliant as The Kite Runner."

Another part of the event was the Spring-Summer 2019 presentation of the “HASANOVA” fashion brand owned by Azerbaijani Fashion designer Gunel Hasanova. The brand is getting famous not only in Azerbaijan but worldwide.

The unique hats presentation by Samira Ebrahimi is the tribute to the upcoming Royal Ascot events made the atmosphere of the event more glamorous.

“It is one of the series of the cultural and networking event featuring AWAUK members and local fashion, business and press community. We are happy to present our culture here through different angles. Such as “Orphan Sky” book presentation. The idea came to me after the news about the official translation of the book into Azerbaijani language. That is the reason to celebrate and promote it. The fashion worldwide and especially in London is the very trendy topic and a great tool to make soft diplomacy visible to society. And of course collaborations, this time we hosted Samira Ebrahimi and her wonderful hats collection. It is always about being open and creative.” - said Ulviyya Taghizade, AWAUK founder.

Let us remind that AWAUK was founded in 2017 in London. In 2018 became an equal part of FIWAL (Federation of International Women's Associations in the UK) and getting more and more popular not only among Azerbaijani ladies but also among Turkish, Iranian and post-soviet community of ladies in London.

