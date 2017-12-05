Fatal traffic accident kills 4 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fatal traffic accident occured in Garadag district of Baku. The Ministry of Emergencies disseminated a report on the accident killing 4 people, APA reports.

According to the information of the Crisis Management Center, as a result of a collision between a Mercedes truck and a passenger car of a similar brand, the driver Huseynov Sakit Nuru oglu and passengers Huseynov Telnaz Shiraslan gizi, Huseynova Samira Sakit gizi and Huseynova Seljan Vugar gizi were killed.

Their bodies are extracted from the deformed car and transferred to their destination. The operation is completed.

News.Az