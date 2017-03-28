Yandex metrika counter

Father killed his 7 year-old son with a hammer in Azerbaijan

A shocking murder was committed in Sabirabad region of Azerbaijan, APA’s regional bureau reports.

Resident of Ulajali village of the Sabirabad region Royal Shakir oglu Mammadov, born 1987, killed his 7-year-old son with a hammer.

Royal Mammadov was detained by the police.

A criminal case was launched in the district prosecutor's office.

An investigation is under way.

