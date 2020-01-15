Federal Tax Service chief Mishustin accepts PM Post Proposal
The head of the Russian Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin has accepted President Putin's proposal to become the country's new prime minister, a statement by the Kremlin press service said, APA reports.
The lower chamber of the Russian parliament is holding an emergency session with prime ministerial candidate Mishustin attending, the press service added.
According to the State Duma deputy speaker Sergei Neverov, the United Russia faction in parliament will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss Mishustin's candidacy for the post of prime minister.
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of the country's government following President Vladimir Putin's state-of-the-nation address which proposed significant changes to a number of articles of the Constitution.
News.Az