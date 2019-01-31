FETO representative in Azerbaijan extradited to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A representative of Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO) in Azerbaijan has been extradited to Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported citing judicial sources on Wednesday.

Ibrahim E., who was heading the printing press of FETO's newspaper in Azerbaijan, was recently brought to Istanbul accompanied by two Azerbaijani police officials via charter flight.

The suspect was later referred to Ankara Police Directorate for investigation.

Zubeyir G., another FETO member who was heading a company in Nigeria, was remanded by police in an airport in Turkey since he had an arrest warrant issued for charges on being a member of an "armed terrorist organization".

The suspect was brought to Ankara and arrested within the scope of investigation by the prosecutor's office.

It was also revealed that Zubeyir G. had shared content praising FETO on social media.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

News.Az

