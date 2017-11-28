Field exit of cadets of the Azerbaijan High Military School launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan, fourth-year cadets of the Azerbaijan High Military School named after Heydar Aliyev have started the field exit to the "Karaheybat" Training Center.

The main purpose of the field exit, conducted according to the educational process, is the timely performance of tasks in practical exercises using firepower, as well as improving the rules for the use of military equipment and skills to manage units in the battle, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

In the course of the training that will be conducted in the field condition, the cadets will carry out the tasks on detecting targets and destroying them on the battlefield, as well as improving the skills of using the various weapons available in the arsenal and other tasks.

