Fifth coronavirus-related death reported in Armenia

A 68-year-old COVID-19 patient who was treated at Yerevan’s Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital has died today, the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of He

She said it was the fifth COVID-19 related death officially registered in Armenia, ARKA reports.



“The 68-year-old patient had coronavirus infection, bilateral pneumonia. In addition, the citizen had chronic diseases, including coronary heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” Nikoghosyan wrote.



The government of Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 to contain the spread of the disease. Later it imposed stringent restrictions on the movement of people and banned certain types of economic activity until April 12 inclusive.

