Final stage ofShahin military sports games held

The final stage of the "Shahin" military sports games among schoolchildren was held in the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski.

The teams participating in the final stage took their places on the parade ground and the competition was declared open. First, the participants of the event paid tribute to the memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids (martyrs) who died for the liberation of our lands, and then performed the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Defense reports,

As a result of the competition, the team of the Sumgait city became the winner of the final stage of the "Shahin" military sports games. The teams of Yasamal and Guba districts took the second and third places.

At the end of the event, the competition participants’ Award Ceremony was held.

News.Az