Finnish President Stubb visits Kyiv to discuss Ukraine security and sanctions

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv on September 11 to discuss security cooperation and sanctions against Russia, Ukraine’s Presidential Office announced.

Stubb, a key European ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to review security projects, European integration, infrastructure investments, and guarantees for Ukraine’s safety, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We will also discuss increasing pressure on Russia, sanctions, and the importance of lasting peace,” said Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak. “We are grateful for the consistent and strong support of Finland and Alexander Stubb personally.”

The visit underscores Finland’s continued commitment to Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia and highlights the focus on strengthening international support and security assurances for the country.

