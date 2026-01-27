Fire at commercial building in Narimanov

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at a commercial property in Baku’s Narimanov district early Tuesday morning, triggering a swift response from Azerbaijan’s emergency services.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a report was received via the 112 hotline about a fire at a facility located on Ahmad Rajabli Street. Firefighting and special-risk rescue units were immediately dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Upon arrival, emergency teams assessed that the fire had started in the mansard section of a four-story commercial building covering a total area of 560 square meters. The facility is engaged in the sale of heating systems. Due to windy weather conditions, authorities identified a high risk of the fire spreading to other floors and neighboring buildings.

Firefighters carried out urgent containment measures and successfully extinguished the blaze in a short time. Their rapid intervention prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the building and nearby properties.

As a result of the fire, approximately 80 square meters of flammable structural elements in the mansard area and plumbing goods stored on shelves were burned. Most of the building and adjacent properties were protected from damage.

No injuries were reported. Four fire engines and additional personnel were deployed during the operation. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Emergency officials credited the fast and coordinated response for preventing a larger incident in the busy district.

