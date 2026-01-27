Warehouse fire in Baku contained - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A warehouse fire broke out in the city of Khirdalan on Tuesday morning, prompting an immediate emergency response from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to official reports, a call was received on the 112 emergency hotline informing authorities about the fire. Firefighting units from the State Fire Protection Service were dispatched to the scene without delay, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Upon arrival, emergency teams assessed the situation and confirmed that the blaze had started in one of several adjacent warehouses built under a shared roof. The total area of the connected warehouse complex measured approximately 1,000 square meters, and officials noted a high risk of the fire spreading to nearby storage facilities.

Thanks to the rapid and coordinated intervention of firefighters, the flames were brought under control in a short period of time. Crucially, the fire was prevented from spreading to neighboring warehouses, avoiding more serious damage. The incident resulted in the burning of around 60 square meters of roofing materials and wooden structures inside the affected warehouse. Stored wooden products inside the facility were also damaged. However, surrounding warehouses were successfully protected from the fire. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by relevant authorities. Emergency officials praised the swift response teams for preventing a larger-scale incident and minimizing losses.

News.Az