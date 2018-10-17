Fire breaks out in Armenia's Abovyan hostel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out yesterday evening in the hostel Sirius-1 in Abovyan, a city in Armenia’s Kotayk province, according to the Armenian Emergency Ministry website.

As many as 60 people were evacuated from the hostel, of which three were taken to the city’s hospital, and later one of them was moved to Yerevan’s St. Gregory Illuminator Hospital, according to News.am.

The flame completely swallowed the 62nd apartment in the hostel and doors of seven apartments on the same floor. The fire was put out at 21:00.

News.Az

News.Az