Fire broke out in Azerbaijan's Gobustan Reserve

A fire broke out in Gobustan Reserve, APA reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“112” hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information regarding fire broke out in the mountainous area of the Gobustan State Reserve of Garadagh district of Baku.

Firefighting units of State Fire Protection Service of MES, relevant forces of civil defense troops and two helicopters of the Aviation Unit were involved in the fire-fighting works.

According to the preliminary information, grass and thorns-and-shrubs of the mountainous area are burning.

Firefighting works are underway to extinguish the fire.

