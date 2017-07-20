First batch of natural gas to be delivered to Turkey via TANAP in 1H18

The construction of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has been completed by 77.3 percent, said Rovnag Abdullayev, president of Azerbaijan’s state

According to him, TANAP is an important project for Azerbaijan, Turkey and Europe in terms of ensuring the energy security.

Abdullayev noted that TANAP’s construction continues at an accelerated pace.

The first batch of natural gas will be delivered via TANAP to Turkey in the first half of 2018, said SOCAR president.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

