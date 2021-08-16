First group of Azerbaijani firefighters returns home from Turkey

The first group of firefighting and rescue forces of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to Turkey to battle forest fires, returned home.

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, Azerbaijan sent 743 employees, 97 units of equipment, a Be-200ES amphibious aircraft and one helicopter of the ministry to extinguish forest fires in Turkey.

During the fire-extinguishing operations, the helicopter of the ministry’s aviation unit made 204 flights, and the amphibious aircraft - 98 flights, having totally poured off 1,404 tons of water.

News.Az