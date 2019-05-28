First Karabakh Forum of Russian-Azerbaijani Youths held in Russia with support of the NGO Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, First Karabakh Forum Russian-Azerbaijani Youths has been held with the support of the Council of State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Solikamsk city administration, the Third Sector Society, the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Solikamsk (Perm province) and the Information Center of Azerbaijani Diaspora.

The forum was attended by the leadership of the Perm province and the city of Solikamsk, the chairman of the city youth committee, the chairman of the Information Center of Azerbaijani Diaspora Togrul Allahverdili, the deputy Pelic Valter, the chairman of the Azerbaijani Diaspora of the Perm province Chingiz Isayev, the chairman of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Solikamsk Ugur Afandiyev, chairman of Perm Youth Union Rashad Akbarov, the chairman of the Youth Union of Solikamsk Gulzar Kazimova, politicians, public figures, youth and media representatives.

Toghrul Allahverdili, the Chairman of the Information Center of the Azerbaijani Diaspora, said that the youth field plays a great role in strengthening the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to Solikamsk city administration, diaspora leader Ugur Afandiyev and especially the Council of State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for support of the forum and I would like to note that Azerbaijan is a country of young people. Despite the fact that 20% of our country is occupied by Armenia, Azerbaijan is developing day by day, and it is gratifying that the Russian-Azerbaijani peoples are friendly, as well as friendly and fraternal relations of the leaders of both countries Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev are at the highest level. I am glad to be here and wish success to the people of Russia and Azerbaijan."

The head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the Perm province, Chingiz Isayev, welcomed the participants and noted that May 28 is a historic day for every Azerbaijani.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first republic in the Muslim East, is a glorious page of our people's independent national statehood based on democratic principles.

The head of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Solikamsk Ugur Efendiyev spoke about brotherhood and friendship between the two nations.

"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to all the people of Russia and Azerbaijan for the support of the forum and the support of the Solikamsk City Council and the Council of State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Russian and Azerbaijani people are brothers and the friendship of our leaders proves it. We, Azerbaijanis of Solikamsk, love this city as our homeland. Thank you again and wish you success."

Rashad Akbarov, the chairman of the youth union of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Perm, noted that this event, held for the first time in the Perm region, will play an indispensable role in the establishment of close ties between the youth of the two countries, mutual exchange of ideas and information exchange. "I would like to point out that in 2009, the AMOR Organization established in Russia at the initiative of the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, also plays an important role in organizing dialogue and exchanging views on various topics, gathering young people from both countries at different meetings," he said.

Later, the forum continued with the screening and discussion of the film dedicated to the Republic Day.

News.Az

News.Az