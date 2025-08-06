First-leg matches of UEFA Champions League third qualifying round conclude

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first-leg encounters of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round have wrapped up, setting the stage for high-stakes return fixtures, News.Az reports.

One of the most closely watched matchups involved Qarabağ’s potential opponents, Ludogorets (Bulgaria) and Ferencváros (Hungary), who faced off in Razgrad. The match ended in a goalless draw (0:0), leaving the tie wide open ahead of the second leg.

Meanwhile, Turkish giants Fenerbahçe visited the Netherlands to take on Feyenoord in a high-profile clash. Despite a spirited effort, Fenerbahçe suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat, giving Feyenoord a slim edge heading into the second leg in Istanbul.

Here are the full results from the first-leg matches of the third qualifying round:

UEFA Champions League – Third Qualifying Round

First Leg Results:

Kairat (Kazakhstan) 1–0 Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 0–1 Club Brugge (Belgium)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 0–0 Ferencváros (Hungary)

Lech Poznań (Poland) 1–3 Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) 2–1 Fenerbahçe (Türkiye)

OGC Nice (France) 0–2 Benfica (Portugal)

