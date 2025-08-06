Yandex metrika counter

First-leg matches of UEFA Champions League third qualifying round conclude

  • Sports
  • Share
First-leg matches of UEFA Champions League third qualifying round conclude
Source: BBC

The first-leg encounters of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round have wrapped up, setting the stage for high-stakes return fixtures, News.Az reports.

One of the most closely watched matchups involved Qarabağ’s potential opponents, Ludogorets (Bulgaria) and Ferencváros (Hungary), who faced off in Razgrad. The match ended in a goalless draw (0:0), leaving the tie wide open ahead of the second leg.

Meanwhile, Turkish giants Fenerbahçe visited the Netherlands to take on Feyenoord in a high-profile clash. Despite a spirited effort, Fenerbahçe suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat, giving Feyenoord a slim edge heading into the second leg in Istanbul.

Here are the full results from the first-leg matches of the third qualifying round:

UEFA Champions League – Third Qualifying Round

First Leg Results:

  • Kairat (Kazakhstan) 1–0 Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

  • Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 0–1 Club Brugge (Belgium)

  • Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 0–0 Ferencváros (Hungary)

  • Lech Poznań (Poland) 1–3 Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

  • Feyenoord (Netherlands) 2–1 Fenerbahçe (Türkiye)

  • OGC Nice (France) 0–2 Benfica (Portugal)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      