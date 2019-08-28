First stage of orienteering competition held in Azerbaijan Army ended

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first stage of the orienteering competition among servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army has ended, APA reports citing Azerbaijani MOD.

In the first stage, the military personnel involved in the competition from various types of troops and services have determined the goals indicated on the map in the long-distance race.

According to the terms of the competition, servicemen found 16 points at a distance of 9.3 km, and servicewomen found 15 points at a distance of 6.8 km.

News.Az

