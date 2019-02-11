First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Children's Psycho-Neurological Center in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the Children's Psycho-Neurological Center in Narimanov district, Baku.

Chief physician Irada Musayeva informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that a total of 103 children from infancy to adolescence receive medical care at the center, which offers all conditions for accommodation, treatment and special education of children. Built-in 2009 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the center has psychology, psychiatry, neuropathology, logopedics, pediatry , ultrasound examination, and physiotherapy rooms. It treats children with autism, cerebral palsy and various forms of mental backwardness and mental retardation.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva talked to children, AzerTag reports.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva drew a picture together with the nine-year-old Omar. The President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation viewed the procedures for the treatment of children and showed interest in the methods used during the treatment.

Children in need of special care demonstrated their skills.

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva was informed about an assembly hall built in the yard of the center.

Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

News.Az

News.Az