First VP Mehriban Aliyeva extends congratulations on 25th anniversary of Azerbaijani Constitution

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The post reads:

“Dear fellow compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate all of you on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and convey my best wishes to each of you!

The path our country has passed over the years has shown that there is nothing more valuable for our people than freedom, state independence and unshakable unity!

May the solidarity of the Azerbaijani people and the independence of our country last forever! May peace and tranquility always reign in our Motherland! May Almighty God protect our beloved, native Azerbaijan!”

News.Az