First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views special boarding school in Turkan

First vice-president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed conditions in the special boarding school No. 6 for physically disabled children in Turkan settlement, Khazar District, APA reports.

The school was built in 1979.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the Healthy Education Class in the school, which is supplied with special equipment for children with physical disabilities.

The school has an enrollment of 176 pupils, of whom 88 live here. Pupils are grouped in 15 classes. They are served by a 101-strong team of teachers and instructors.

The school has four blocks, one indoor and three open air gyms.

After touring the school, Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with residents of Turkan settlement.

